Business leaders and executives in the UAE are demonstrating unprecedented trust in artificial intelligence (AI), according to new research released by technology services provider Endava. The findings show a sweeping embrace of AI not just for routine tasks, but for decisions that directly impact employees’ careers, finances, and well-being.

A significant 79 per cent of UAE business decision-makers now trust AI to allocate budgets across their organisations, decisions that could directly influence individual compensation. The same percentage expressed confidence in AI’s ability to manage talent, including recruitment, performance evaluation, and redundancy planning. Additionally, 80 per cent of respondents were comfortable with AI overseeing critical health and safety operations within their companies.

This marks a substantial shift in mindset, indicating a new era where AI is no longer seen as a tool for back-office automation, but as a trusted decision-maker in high-stakes areas.

Beyond business: AI as a life advisor

Remarkably, this trust in AI extends well beyond the workplace. According to Endava’s research, four in five respondents said they would trust fully automated systems to make personal career decisions, from advising on promotions to suggesting salary trajectories and job changes.

The same percentage expressed confidence in AI for personal financial planning, including investments and retirement strategies. Even health recommendations, traditionally the domain of human professionals, saw similar levels of trust.

David Boast, General Manager, UAE and KSA at Endava, believes this reflects more than just technological optimism. “Trust is the critical enabler of any AI strategy,” he said. “The UAE’s clear national vision, its youthful and tech-savvy population, and its digital-first mindset are combining to give organisations a unique opportunity to innovate with confidence.”

While other regions remain cautious, often bogged down by concerns over job displacement and AI ethics, UAE businesses appear ready to move forward boldly, supported by a workforce that is not just accepting of AI, but eager to embrace it.

Designing emotionally intelligent AI

As trust in AI grows, experts say the next step is making systems more emotionally responsive, especially when dealing with sensitive or stressful situations.

“Ultimately, the path to trust isn’t through forcing AI into the foreground, but by designing it to quietly empower the experiences consumers already value,” said Jessica Constantinidis, Innovation Officer – EMEA at ServiceNow. “By embedding AI into service architecture in a way that’s invisible but impactful, organisations in the UAE can deliver emotionally intelligent experiences that meet high expectations, without sacrificing efficiency.”

Despite the growing trust in AI, many consumers still crave human connection. The research reveals that 68 per cent of UAE consumers prefer to speak with a real person, not due to a resistance to technology, but because they value empathy and nuance. This preference is especially strong when emotions are heightened, such as during financial disputes or service failures.

The hybrid model: Best of both worlds

The study makes it clear that while customers want fast and efficient service, they also seek reassurance. A full 85 per cent of UAE consumers say they prefer self-service options, yet their confidence in AI remains fragile when it comes to emotionally charged or complex issues.

“The answer lies in embracing a hybrid model,” Constantinidis explained. “AI systems should not be standalone tools but part of a broader support ecosystem. For routine tasks, automation can deliver speed. But during moments of high stress, there must be intelligent pathways to human support.”

For example, AI should be able to detect distress signals, not just through language, but through behavior patterns, such as repeated actions or extended time to resolution. If a customer isn’t getting results within two interactions, the system should seamlessly escalate the issue to a human agent.

“That’s not a failure of AI, that’s smart design,” Constantinidis said. “Too often, companies bolt AI onto existing policies without rethinking the experience. True transformation means reimagining customer support with hybrid experiences built from the ground up.”