Would you pay £542,600 ($660,000) for a bed? Believe it or not, there are plenty who will.

Swedish bed-sellers Hästens markets its handcrafted beds – which it labels ‘sleep instruments’ – at this price point, and they’re selling like hotcakes. Celebrities that are rumoured to own a model include Beyonce, Brad Pitt, Drake, Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie.

The beds – which have a distinctive chequered pattern, start at £20,584 ($25,000) and contain genuine horsetail hair – are designed to last. Hästens, a company that was established in 1852 in Koping in Sweden’s Vastmanland County, offers a minimum 25-year guarantee, but recommends changing the topper every three to five years.

A quote from the new book by Hästens CEO Jan Ryde, which is being published in January, reveals: ‘We really don’t know how old a Hästens bed can get… we have seen Hästens beds that are more than a century old.’

Swedish bedsellers Hästens markets its handcrafted beds (above) – which it labels ‘sleep instruments’ – at £542,600 ($660,000) at the top end

With such a substantial investment being made, Hästens wants its customers to be certain they’re ready to make the purchase.

Before taking the plunge, customers are encouraged to ‘really try [its] beds out’ by dozing in them, complete with a blanket, without a salesperson talking to them, in one of their in-store ‘bed tests’, Hästens reveals.

The company also recommends that clients come back and try out the bed for a second time. Hästens says that ‘there is no such thing as taking too long to test a bed that you’ll sleep in for the rest of your life’.

These two images show the Hästens store on Wigmore Street in London. The company offers a 25-year guarantee

Customers are encouraged to try out Hästens beds by dozing in them, complete with a blanket in one of their in-store ‘bed tests’. Above is the Hästens store in Stockholm

The Portuguese city of Coimbra is home to the Hästens Sleep Spa – CBR Boutique Hotel (shown in the two images above), where all 15 bedrooms are decked out with Hästens beds

Hästens’ ‘Sleep Spas’ crank the experience up a notch. These partner stores, which are located across the U.S, offer an even more unique approach to bed testing. The Financial Times visited a ‘Sleep Spa’ in New York and said that customers are invited to climb into bed in a ‘dark, lavender-scented showroom’ while wearing a ‘pair of $220 (£183) booties made out of down duvet’ before being instructed to ‘wiggle’ and ‘say hello to the bed’. A store representative talks customers through how the body should feel on the mattress during the experience, which takes around an hour.

After your purchase, there’s maintenance involved. To keep your bed in the best condition, it’s advised you turn and rotate your mattress 180 degrees over specific time intervals, so the sleeping surface is adapted to your body and your sleeping positions, Hästens reveals.

If you can’t afford one of these pricey beds yourself, a hotel stay could give you a taster of the Hästens way of life.

These two pictures show the Hästens Ultimate Sleep Suite at the Lotte New York Palace hotel, where guests can choose from three different Hästens beds to sleep in

The Infinity Suite in ‘The Langham, London’ hotel, which has been ‘graced with a Hästens 2000T bed’ that’s ‘made of 37 layers’

The Portuguese city of Coimbra is home to the Hästens Sleep Spa – CBR Boutique Hotel, where all 15 bedrooms are decked out with the company’s beds and bedding to ensure the ‘supremacy of sleep prevails’.

In London, there’s The Infinity Suite in The Langham, which has been ‘graced with a Hästens 2000T bed’ that’s ‘made of 37 layers and over 200 kilograms (440lb) of carefully selected materials’, the hotel reveals.

And across the pond in New York, there’s the Hästens Ultimate Sleep Suite at the Lotte New York Palace hotel, where guests can choose from three different Hästens beds to sleep in. The suite is priced from $10,000 (£8,600) per night.