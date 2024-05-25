IT’S the body butter that immediately takes you to a field of roses, even on the gloomiest of days.

And now shoppers can get their hands on the cult favourite Body Shop British Rose Body Butter for under a quid – with a catch.

The customer favourite, which typically retails for £7 for a 50ml container, has recently been spotted at Heron Foods going for 79p.

The bargain find, which is almost 9x cheaper than elsewhere on the high street, is perfect for keeping your skin nourished, soft and smooth.

What’s more, the purse-friendly skincare essential also boasts a lovely, rich floral scent, so you can ”smell like a blooming bouquet of roses”.

The body butter also comes in a larger, 200ml container – however, it’s unsure whether Heron Foods also offer this size to its bargain hunters.

The incredible deal was spotted by Facebook user Em Tymon, who took to Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group share the wonderful news to fellow beauty lovers.

Informing others about the offer, she wrote in the post, alongside a snap of the mini haul: ”79p in my local herons.”

Whilst browsing the beauty aisles, Em had picked up two of the black containers (50ml) – however, one person quickly pointed out why the price was so low.

According to a member of the popular page, the body butter was in the old packaging – which The Body Shop have since replaced with a more sleek design.

This super creamy butter now comes in recyclable packaging that’s made with an aluminium lid and 100 per cent recycled plastic tub, ”including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic from India”, the brand proudly wrote in the description online.

But the packaging is not the only thing that’s seen a major change – earlier this year, in January, the brand also introduced a fully-vegan formula across all of their products, including the British Rose Body Butter.

The first global beauty brand to fight against animal testing, the high street favourite made the decision to remove ingredients such as honey and lanolin from its products, Vegan Food and Living reported.

Chief Executive Officer Ian Bickley told Vegan Food and Living that the brand has “worked tirelessly to achieve this huge milestone.”

“We were the first beauty company to fight against animal testing in cosmetics. We have now achieved another global first.”

Shoppers going wild

Needless to say, the bargain deal has taken the page by storm, racking up 120 likes in less than one day.

Raving over the purse-friendly deal, one person wrote: ”Lovely scent.”

Another chimed in: ”Very old packaging.”

Who was The Body Shop founder Anita Roddick? Dame Anita Roddick, born October 23, 1942, was a British businesswoman, human rights activist and environmental campaigner. Throughout her lifetime, Anita was best known as the founder of the Body Shop – a cosmetics company producing and retailing natural beauty products. Anita opened her first Body Shop in Brighton back in 1976. The brand first started as a small shop providing quality skincare products in refilled bottles, with the belief that the business could be a force for good. Following this, the Body Shop went on to become a global retail business serving over 30 million customers worldwide. As a keen campaigner, Anita was involved in activism for environmental and social issues, such as involvement with Greenpeace and The Big Issue. In addition to this, in 1990, the late entrepreneur founded Children on the Edge – a charitable organisation which helps disadvantaged children in Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia. In 2007 Anita, who also worked alongside her husband Gordan, sold the company to L’Oréal, but still played an active role in the business. French firm L’Oreal paid £625million for the company, providing Anita and her husband Gordon with more than £100million for their 18 per cent share in the business. In September 2007, Dame Anita Roddick passed away at 64 from a brain haemorrhage after being admitted to St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, West Sussex. Her husband Gordon, and her two daughters, Sam and Justine, were at her side. Before her passing, Anita had revealed that she was diagnosed with Hepatitis C in 2004. The late founder’s illness was first discovered during a routine blood test for a life insurance policy. She had lived with the illness for more than 30 years before it was discovered – by which time she was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver. In 2008, a year after her passing, Anita’s will revealed that she had given away all of her £51million to charity and the rest to tax.

Someone else, meanwhile, claimed that you could get the product for even less elsewhere.

”They had them on Discount Dragons too for 1p the other week.

”Could only get 1 though. The others were 99p.”

