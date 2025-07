JAKARTA – The joint search and rescue (SAR) team has finally located the wreck of the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry on the seabed of the Bali Strait using an underwater drone, following its

sinking just before midnight on July 2.

Second Fleet Sea Combat Task Force (Guspurla) commander Endra Hartono confirmed that the vessel was found upside down during a monitoring operation on July 12 .