Wrexham will begin their first Championship campaign in over 40 years away at former Premier League side Southampton.

After becoming the first-ever side in English football to achieve three consecutive promotions, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny’s Wrexham face a difficult start to life in the second tier with an away trip to Milwall and games against Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion in their opening five games.

Birmingham City, who are co-owned by Tom Brady, face Ipswich Town in the Championship curtain-raiser on Aug. 9. The League One champions then take on Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United, Leicester City and Stoke City in their first five games.

Wrexham host Birmingham on Oct. 4 in a fixture dubbed “The Hollywood derby.” The return fixture on April 11 at St. Andrews could potentially have promotion implications.

Could Wrexham be celebrating a fourth consecutive promotion come May? Kya Banasko/Getty Images

Elsewhere, newly promoted Charlton host Watford on the opening weekend while Sheffield United will look to bounce back from their playoff final disappointment against Bristol City on the opening weekend under new manager Rubén Sellés.

The relegated Premier League sides — Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich — will all be targeting swift returns to the top flight. Leicester will be expected to start well as they take on Championship strugglers Oxford United and Preston North End in their first five before an intriguing clash with Frank Lampard’s Coventry City on Sept. 20.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich face a challenging start to their promotion push as they will play Birmingham, Southampton and Sheffield United in their first five fixtures.

Southampton start the new season under new manager, Will Still, 32, who will have to contend with trips to Ipswich and Watford after hosting Wrexham to start his first season in English football.

The first South Coast derby of the season between Southampton and Portsmouth takes place on Sept. 13 at St. Mary’s with the return fixture set for Jan. 24 at Fratton Park.

The first East Anglian derby is carded for Oct. 4 as Ipswich welcome rivals Norwich to Portman Road.