Ysgol Cynddelw (dual stream Welsh and English), and Ysgol Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog (Welsh stream) were visited by school inspectors in July of this year and have received extremely positive feedback in the report.

School headteacher Lora Sockett said everyone was “very proud”.

She continued: “They are excellent inspection reports, we are all very proud. It reflects the hard work of staff, pupils, parents/carers and governors not only during the inspection but also over the last few years.

“We are very pleased that the inspectors noted the fantastic unique characteristics of both schools and also how successfully we work as a federation.”

Among the points raised by inspectors were that the school is “a caring and inclusive community that promotes the well-being of pupils and staff highly successfully” and that “pupils enjoy the range of stimulating and engaging experiences that are provided for them.”

They also praised “enthusiastic” support of staff that has helped the headteacher and added that “leaders are extremely active in ensuring that all members of staff work together effectively to improve the quality of provision for pupils.”

And they said across the school “the creative skills of nearly all pupils develop skilfully. For example, the youngest pupils develop their skills effectively by using a range of equipment and materials when creating pieces of art and craft to present at the Ceiriog Eisteddfod.”

OTHER NEWS:

Inspectors also noted the important work being done around Welsh language and cultures, adding: “The school curriculum is rooted firmly in the pupils’ local area or cynefin.

“Staff plan beneficial opportunities for pupils to learn about the history and traditions of Wales, while also promoting their awareness that Welsh is part of the lively and modern culture of their local area.

“Through stimulating themes, teachers develop pupils’ understanding of their identity, heritage and Welsh culture successfully.”

Chair of governors at Ysgol Cynddelw Carys Davies said: “These reports evidence the consistently high quality of education and care provided at both Ysgol Cynddelw and Ysgol Llanarmon.

“Children attending the Federation schools engage in rich learning experiences and have the individual support they need to help them succeed in both Welsh and English. The Ceiriog Valley is very fortunate to have schools of such high calibre.”

Cllr Phil Wynn, lead member for education at Wrexham County Borough Council, added: “I’m extremely pleased with this report.

“A school team effort has ensured a positive inspection by Estyn, and it’s also great to see so much care and attention paid to developing the pupil’s awareness and knowledge of Welsh language and our culture. Da iawn pawb.”