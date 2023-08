Three crews from North Wales Fire Service (NWFS) were called out to the castle at about 1.31pm today (August 28).

A spokesman said the call-out was to deal with a fire inside a piece of equipment, and did not relate to the castle building itself.

A spokesperson for NWFS said: “The engines were called out to the Castle to deal with a fire inside the pallet hopper.”

The crews are still at the scene of the incident as of 4pm.

Chirk Castle was contacted for comment on the call-out.