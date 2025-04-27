Wrexham promotion hero Sam Smith said the club’s owner Ryan Reynolds claimed his “kung-fu” goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Charlton Athletic was inspired by the Hollywood star’s action movies.

Smith’s two goals in the Stok Cae Ras victory helped secure promotion from League One to the EFL Championship for Wrexham, who are now just one step away from the Premier League.

Smith’s first goal, a spectacular volley in the first-half, made it 2-0 to Wrexham and set the team on course for a comfortable win.

And the £2 million club record signing said that Reynolds jokingly took credit for the goal with the Deadpool star saying it was similar to his films. “He [Reynolds] said I was a ‘beast,'” Smith told reporters when asked about being hugged by Reynolds after the game.

“He said that was a kung-fu finish! “I think he said have I been watching him and his films. and he just said that he was proud and delighted for me. “It’s surreal meeting them to be honest. But they [Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney] are both just amazing people. If you take away everything from it, they are just down to earth, nice guys.

“This club is a club not like any other, so anything can happen. I like to hope we could do it [reach the Premier League] and I could be a part of it. It’s an exciting journey and one I’m looking forward to be a part of.”

Smith, meanwhile, said that despite his goalscoring contribution against Charlton, his father was more impressed by the chance to meet Reynolds. “My dad is here today and watches all his [Reynolds] films. He was star struck and he’s 67-years-old!

“So I think he was more delighted with meeting him than watching me score.”