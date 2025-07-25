Wrexham have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of their first season back in the Championship, announcing Thursday the signing of midfielder Lewis O’Brien from Premier League Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old arrives for an undisclosed fee and has signed a three-year contract.

O’Brien signed for Forest in 2022 but made just 13 Premier League appearances amid loan spells with D.C. United and LAFC in MLS and Championship sides Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s been a long time coming, but to be here is great,” O’Brien said in a statement.

“The last couple of years has been a whirlwind for me and my family, but to sign a long-term contract and find somewhere I can call home is a great feeling.

“After speaking to everyone here, it’s a Club with a lot of ambition. I want to be part of that journey, and take Wrexham to where they want to be.”

In total, O’Brien has made 162 appearances in the Championship, adding valuable experience to Wrexham’s squad after they achieved a third straight promotion last season to earn a place in England’s second tier for the first time in 42 years.

“I’m delighted to welcome Lewis to the Club,” Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said. “He’s a player with a lot of experience at this level and will be a great addition to the group. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Backed by Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, already this summer Wrexham have signed New Zealand international defender Liberato Cacace from Italian side Empoli as well attacking midfielder Josh Windass on a free transfer following his exit from Sheffield Wednesday.