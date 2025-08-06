Wrexham have completed the signing of Wales international striker Kieffer Moore, the club announced on Tuesday.

Moore joins the Welsh club on a three-year deal from Sheffield United for a fee of around £2 million ($2.6m), sources have told ESPN.

He becomes the eighth signing of the summer at the Racecourse ground.

“I’m over the moon to join the club and I can’t wait to get started,” Moore said in a statement.

“I want to be that experienced leader and bring a lot to the team. My work ethic is one of my strongest assets and I want to be someone that can help drive the team forward.”

Moore has previously enjoyed spells at Ipswich Town, Cardiff City and Bournemouth, where he scored the goal that sealed their return to the Premier League in 2022.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kieffer to the club,” Wrexham head coach Phil Parkinson said.

– Wrexham transfers: Conor Coady completes £2m move

– Wrexham celebrate Argentina connection in stunning third kit

– Tom Brady: Birmingham must keep spending to compete with Wrexham

“He’s a player with a lot of Championship and international experience and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Moore follows Danny Ward, Ryan Hardie, Liberato Cacace and midfielders George Thomason and Lewis O’Brien in to the club.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s side have also brought in Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass and defender Conor Coady, who joined for £2 million from Leicester City.

Moore has scored 14 times in 49 appearances for Wales and will play for a Welsh club for the second time in his career at Wrexham.

They begin their Championship season after a record-breaking three straight promotions, against Southampton on Aug. 9.

Information from ESPN’s Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.