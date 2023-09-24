As the WGA and the AMPTP begin meeting again to try and hash out a deal, members of the guild are back out on the picket line.

Deadline understands that a group of around 35 writers have come out on a Sunday to picket Dancing with the Stars at TV City.

It is the latest picket targeting the ABC show, which is set to premiere on Tuesday. Deadline revealed last week that the BBC Studios-produced show had a raft of picketing during its rehearsals.

The writers were targeting talent such as Matt Walsh and Mira Sorvino in a variety of locations around Hollywood. It also worked, to some extent, as the Veep star, who is a member of the WGA, decided to pause his involvement in the show. ABC has also put plans in place postpone the September 26 premiere, although there was the hope that a deal would have been done by then to allow them to go ahead without any more picketing.

It’s believed that producers are inside TV City doing prep ahead of Tuesday.

The writers say that they’re picketing to show the WGA Negotiating Committee that they have their back and they’re not quitting.

It’s expected that the writers will be back out at TV City again tomorrow and Tuesday, depending on how talks go.