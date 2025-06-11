If the entire Midwest had gone the way of New England in the United States’ 2024 election, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris would now be president. Harris, like former President Joe Biden in 2020, carried all of the New England states.

Yet politically, New England is far from monolithic. While Massachusetts is deep blue, its neighbor New Hampshire has a two-term conservative Republican governor: Chris Sununu. Vermont has a senator who is a self-described “democratic socialist”: Bernie Sanders — while Maine has a moderate Republican senator, Susan Collins, who is now serving her fifth term.

A new Suffolk/Boston Globe poll, however, finds that in three New England states, voters’ mood is one of extreme “pessimism.”

The Boston Globe’s Matt Stout, in an article published on June 10, reports, “Voters across three New England states said the country is barreling in the wrong direction, their outlook largely spurred by a deteriorating economy and a suite of Trump administration policies that most consider problematic, a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found. The survey of 1000 voters from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island painted a bleak, if largely unsurprising, portrait from a region that mostly rejected Trump at the ballot box in November.”

Stout adds, “Still, nearly five months into President Trump’s second term in the White House, pessimism about the state of the country — and the economy many voters hoped Trump would repair — appears to have only deepened, the poll shows.”

Although Harris won New Hampshire in 2024, it wasn’t by a huge margin: She carried the state by roughly 3 percent compared to 25 percent in Massachusetts.

But Stout reports, “Even in New Hampshire, where Trump has been more competitive across three elections, his ratings were far underwater: Just 35 percent said they approve of what he’s done, compared to 64 percent who said they disapprove. Overall, 68 percent said the country is on the ‘wrong track,’ a portion that held steady when looking at results in the three individual states. The majority of those polled said they also have dim views of national Democratic leaders.”

