Manchester United have signed the World Cup winner Irene Guerrero from Atlético Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder was an unused substitute in Spain’s 1-0 defeat of England in the final of the World Cup and made three substitute appearances in Australia and New Zealand for the eventual champions. The 26-year-old joined Real Betis in 2015 and spent five years at the club before moving to Levante and then Atlético.

Guerrero is “very happy and very privileged” to have joined the Women’s Super League runners-up. “I am very proud to be part of the Manchester United family and look forward to achieving all our goals together,” she said.

Marc Skinner, her new manager, added: “Irene is a World Cup winner whose quality is an excellent addition to our team. The experience she brings, both domestically and internationally, will be key as we pursue success across the multiple competitions we face this season. We are delighted to bring a player of Irene’s stature to Manchester United Women.”

Guerrero becomes United’s sixth recruit of the summer, joining Brazilian star Geyse and World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa as well as Evie Rabjohn, Gemma Evans and Emma Watson.

Guerrero is not expected to be United’s last pre-season arrival, with Everton defender Gabby George and American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce among those upon whom the club is reportedly closing in before the window closes – at 11pm BST for domestic transfers and midnight for international signings.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Ivana Fuso has left United, joining Championship side Birmingham City. She becomes the 15th player to depart, a list which includes the England forward Alessia Russo, who joined Arsenal, influential right-back Ona Batlle, now at Barcelona, Vilde Bøe Risa, who moved to Atlético, and talented goalkeeper Emily Ramsey, whose loan to Everton was made permanent.