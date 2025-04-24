New strategy drives climate-resilient water and sanitation for urban populations.

To mark 20 years of impact, Water & Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP) has unveiled a new name — Water and Sanitation for Urban Populations — alongside an ambitious 2025-2030 strategy to build climate-resilient, inclusive water and sanitation services across Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia’s fast-growing cities and towns.

The rebrand and strategy launch comes at a crucial time for urban communities worldwide. With climate change driving more severe droughts, floods, and water stress, which in turn drive people off the land and into cities and towns in search of work, urban populations are set to grow by 2 billion people by 2050[1]. Cities face mounting challenges to deliver safe, reliable water and sanitation services, pressures which are further compounded by shrinking development aid and widening inequalities in access to essential services.

‘‘Our new name and strategy signal our call to urban leaders, donors, and investors to step up—because the future of our cities depends on resilient, inclusive water and sanitation services for all. Achieving real impact requires more than taps and toilets—it demands functioning systems that deliver and sustain services in the complex and challenging environments of urban slums. We look forward to driving inclusive and resilient urban water and sanitation systems and services through pioneering practices, partnerships, and policies,” said Ed Mitchell, WSUP’s Chief Executive Officer.

WSUP’s new name, Water and Sanitation for Urban Populations, reflects its evolution to the urban WASH specialist and systems change leader working across whole cities to strengthen urban services and climate resilience for integrated cities’ development.

The rebrand responds directly to the complex realities of urban WASH in a changing climate, including:

A systems approach: Working across utilities, municipalities, regulators, and communities to embed climate resilience, financial sustainability, and equity into urban water and sanitation systems.

Inclusive language: Moving beyond terms like ‘urban poor’ to recognise and respect the diverse, dynamic, and resilient populations WSUP serves.

Expanding partnerships: Positioning WSUP to engage different partners and innovators working at the intersection of climate, water, sanitation, and urban development.

WSUP’s 2025-2030 Strategic Plan sets out a bold roadmap to help cities build inclusive, climate-resilient water and sanitation systems that leave no one behind. Key focus areas include:

Strengthening urban water and sanitation systems: Helping utilities, municipalities, and smaller service providers professionalise, reduce water losses, and deliver financially viable, climate-resilient services at scale.

Embedding climate resilience and mitigation: Supporting cities to adapt to floods, droughts, and water scarcity while cutting greenhouse gas emissions from poorly managed sanitation systems.

Driving inclusive services: Ensuring women, girls, migrants, and low-income communities have equitable access to safe, affordable water and sanitation.

Unlocking finance and policy reform: Collaborating with governments and regulators to create policies that support pro-poor, climate-smart services and unlocking new climate finance and WASH investment streams.

Innovating for impact: Using data and research to develop evidence-based service models, from early childhood WASH to climate-resilient shared sanitation that protects both public health and the environment.

The United Nations estimates that over 700 million people lack safe water in urban areas, and 1.5 billion people live without basic sanitation.[2]. With climate change making water scarcity, flooding, and heatwaves more frequent and severe, people living in low-income vulnerable communities—many of whom lack access to water and sanitation—face an increasing risk of waterborne diseases, displacement, and loss of livelihoods. Many of these low-income communities are also located in areas prone to flooding, further worsening their vulnerability.

“Urban water and sanitation are no longer just about pipes and toilets — it is about climate resilience, social equity, and economic survival. Our new name and strategy reflect the urgency to build city-wide systems that work for everyone and especially those in low-income communities — and to bring in the finance and innovation needed to make it happen,” added Ed Mitchell.