WWE is bringing back its landmark all-women’s event with WWE Evolution 2025, set to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Marking the promotion’s second-ever edition of the event – first held in 2018 – Evolution returns after a seven-year hiatus, promising a star-studded lineup featuring top talent from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.

The card boasts several blockbuster matchups, including World Champion Ivo Sky defending her title against Rhea Ripley, and a thrilling Intercontinental Championship triple threat pitting Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria against each other.

Tiffany Stratton will collide with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a generational showdown, while Jade Cargill and Naomi square off in a heated no-holds-barred match.

The Women’s Tag Team Championships will be contested in a high-stakes fatal four-way featuring The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), and ZaRuca (Zaria and Sol Ruca).

Live Events

Rounding out the card is a Women’s Battle Royal, with the winner earning a title shot at Clash in Paris. With championship gold and legacy on the line, WWE Evolution 2025 promises a landmark night in women’s wrestling.

HOW TO WATCH WWE EVOLUTION IN US

Date: July 13, Sunday

Venue: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Time: 7PM ET

Streaming: Peacock in US and Netflix (Internationally)

WWE EVOLUTION FULL MATCH CARD