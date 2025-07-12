The card boasts several blockbuster matchups, including World Champion Ivo Sky defending her title against Rhea Ripley, and a thrilling Intercontinental Championship triple threat pitting Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria against each other.
Tiffany Stratton will collide with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a generational showdown, while Jade Cargill and Naomi square off in a heated no-holds-barred match.
The Women’s Tag Team Championships will be contested in a high-stakes fatal four-way featuring The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), and ZaRuca (Zaria and Sol Ruca).
Rounding out the card is a Women’s Battle Royal, with the winner earning a title shot at Clash in Paris. With championship gold and legacy on the line, WWE Evolution 2025 promises a landmark night in women’s wrestling.
HOW TO WATCH WWE EVOLUTION IN US
- Date: July 13, Sunday
- Venue: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- Time: 7PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock in US and Netflix (Internationally)
WWE EVOLUTION FULL MATCH CARD
- Women’s World Heavyweight Championship: Iyo Skye vs Rhea Ripley
- Women’s WWE Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs Trish Stratus
- Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria vs Bayley
- Women’s Tag Team C’ships: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs Sol Ruca and Zaria vs The Kubuki Warriors
- NXT Women’s Championship: Jacey Jayne vs Jordynne Grace
- Jade Cargill vs Naomi in a no holds barred match
- Battle Royal for a Women’s Championship match in Paris