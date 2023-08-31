WWE Payback rumors, news, spoliers — really, anything you’ll need to know, you’ll find here. The WWE is back with some incredible action this weekend. Here, we’ll tell you all of the WWE Payback rumors that we know about, how the cad is looking and what you could expect from this weekend’s wrestling action.

With talent stacked from bottom to top, this is a card that even the wrestling casuals won’t want to miss. Athletes like Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley will defend their titles on September 2nd. Before it’s showtime, let’s see what we can and can’t predict for this event. This entire article will be almost be a WWE Payback spoiler, so continue at your own discretion.

WWE Payback Rumors: LA Knight to Rise Another Level?

There are so many fun predictions to make for WWE Payback 2023, but one that really makes sense is for LA Knight to make a statement against the Miz. The Miz is one of the best in the business; he’s been a mainstay for quite sometime and has become a household name. With himbringing in the eyes that he does, this is a great chance for LA Knight to shine even brighter than he has.

LA Knight is a promoter’s dream wrestler. And, what a better way to use him than to pit him against someone who could make him shine just that much more? The Miz is incredible at everything, but making other wrestlers look great is almost a superpower of his — he’s so, so good at embellishing others.

WWE Payback Rumors are pretty back and forth on most of these matches and how they will go, but if there’s one thing that’s nearly certain, it’s that the Miz and LA Knight will go to war, put on an incredible show and that LA Knight will leave victorious.

WWE Payback News: The Announced Matches

WWE Payback news has been exciting as we’ve seen the card develop. Now, we’re just days away and we seem to have a very stable lineup for this event. Of course, there is always room for surprises, that’s what Payback’s for. But, we’ll take a look at the concrete plans for this event. Here is the lineup.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – World heavyweight championship

Rhea Ripley(c) vs Raquel Rodriguez – Woman’s world championship

vs Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch – steel cage match

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory – Unisted States championship

The Miz vs. LA Knight

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) – Undisputed WWE Tag Team championship

The WWE Payback rumors are all indicative of one thing: a great night of action and a lot of good moves for the WWE. It’s looking like stars will be propelled with Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley and the aforementioned LA Knight all looking to take another step toward greatness. Then, we’ve got mainstays like Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor and Trish Stratus also on the card.

