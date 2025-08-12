RAW’s Monday night episode opened with disappointment as Naomi was pulled from her scheduled match against IYO Sky due to not being medically cleared. Becky Lynch later took center stage, successfully defending her Intercontinental Championship against a determined Maxxine Dupri at the Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada.

The night’s biggest announcement came with the confirmation of a huge Fatal 4-Way in Paris, featuring Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk, with major title implications. Backstage confrontations and escalating tag team rivalries added to the drama, while surprise run-ins kept fans guessing. The episode blended strong in-ring action with storyline developments, setting the tone for WWE’s upcoming international shows.



Punk and Knight kicked off the show with a tense confrontation, stemming from Punk’s interference in Knight’s world title match against Seth Rollins the week prior. Before the standoff could boil over, Paul Heyman arrived accompanied by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Heated words quickly followed, leading to a challenge for a tag team match later in the night.

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee teamed up against Dominik Mysterio and El Americano in a fast-paced, back-and-forth tag match. Styles started strong, battering Mysterio from corner to corner before Lee took control over Americano. The heels turned the tide with teamwork, Mysterio targeting Lee’s mask and hitting a hesitation dropkick. Lee fought back, landing a German suplex and basement superkick, leading to a hot tag for Styles. AJ unleashed his signature offense, including the Ushigoroshi, but Mysterio broke the pin. Chaos ensued – Styles hit a Styles Clash, but Americano and Mysterio used underhanded tactics. A hidden metal plate under Mysterio’s mask allowed him to deliver a loaded headbutt, setting up Americano to score the decisive pin.

Sami Zayn vs Rusev

Sami Zayn and Rusev opened with a cautious exchange before Zayn sent the Redeemer to the floor and nailed an Arabian press Asai moonsault. Back inside, Rusev swung momentum with a big slam. Rusev battled Zayn on the top rope, but Sami countered with a step-up lucha tornado DDT. Zayn readied the Helluva Kick, only to be cut off by a crushing Machka Kick. Rusev looked to finish with the Accolade, but Zayn escaped into a near-fall schoolboy. Trading heavy shots, Rusev battered Zayn and delivered the Beats of the Bodhrán in a taunt to Sheamus. As Zayn fired back with a corner exploder, Solo Sikoa and the MFTs interfered, dragging him out of the ring and attacked. Zayn ultimately won the contest by disqualification.

Roxanne Perez vs Iyo Sky

IYO Sky was frustrated over Naomi’s injury costing her a title shot when Roxanne Perez interrupted, sparking an impromptu match. During the bout, Raquel Rodriguez interfered, prompting Asuka and Kairi Sane to rush out in support of Sky. However, their involvement backfired, accidentally costing Sky the win. Backstage afterward, Sky confronted her former Damage CTRL partners about the mishap. The tense exchange ended with Asuka shoving Sky before walking away, leaving their relationship further fractured.

Becky Lynch vs Maxxine Dupri



The night’s only scheduled title match saw WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch defend against Maxxine Dupri. Early on, Lynch dominated with power moves and multiple Bexploders, taunting Dupri throughout. Dupri fought back with a surprise stunner, clotheslines, and a diving crossbody for a near fall. She even applied an ankle lock and attempted a Sharpshooter, but Lynch countered each time. After a tense exchange of roll-ups – including Lynch getting caught trying to use the ropes – the champion locked in the Dis-Arm-Her to force the submission. Post-match, Lynch kept taunting Dupri, prompting Natalya to step in. In a heated moment, Lynch kicked Natalya down before exiting, leaving the challengers fuming and the title firmly in her grasp. The bout showcased Dupri’s resilience but reinforced Lynch’s dominance heading into future challenges.

Late in the main event, Seth Rollins blindsided CM Punk, prompting Jey Uso to rush out in support of Punk and LA Knight. Before chaos could escalate further, Adam Pearce announced Rollins would defend his title in a Fatal 4-Way against Uso, Knight, and Punk at Clash in Paris. Tensions immediately boiled over as Knight and Punk traded words, leading to a brawl. The scuffle gave Rollins, along with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, the chance to storm the ring and decimate all three challengers. Rollins capped the assault with stomps to each man, leaving the babyfaces laid out as Raw went off the air.

WWE Raw Results (August 11)