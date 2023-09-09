Friday night’s WWE Smackdown results are in, and a lot of things happened on the show. We will tell you all about the struggles, alliances, and feuds that made the show full of surprises, including the announcement of an upcoming title match. Continue reading our WWE Smackdown result for more information.

Butch and Ridge Holland vs Damian Priest and Finn Balor

The Brawling Brutes faced Judgement Day on Smackdown this Friday in a tag team match. In the end, Balor and Pries won fairly against the Brutes thanks to Ballor’s jump from the top rope.

In the middle of the match, a segment of Pretty Deadly watching the match from backstage appeared. They seem to be analyzing it, and we expect once Elton Prince is healed they will want revenge on the team that did that to him a few months ago.

Another feud we may see in the upcoming weeks or months is between Judgement Day and All Mighty. Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins appeared and interrupted the Judgement Day’s celebration. Lashley said that they will be the ones taking over in the place of the Bloodline instead of Judgement Day.

LA Knight vs. Austin Theory

This match was created because Austin Theory and his teammate interrupted LA Knight’s speech. Grayson Waller sat in on the commentary of the match but couldn’t resist interfering behind the referee’s back. He tried to help his teammate, but LA Knight managed to win the match in the end thanks to a BFT.

We expect to see more of LA Knight’s beef with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, who are a part of the tag team “A Town Down Under”. They have had only one match, so far, and they are unbeaten. Maybe at the next Smackdown, we will see a singles match between Waller and Knight this time with Austin Theory on the sidelines.

Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL

The women’s tag team match opened the night last Friday, and it seemed even, but in the end the Flair & Shotzi team managed to win it. One of the biggest reasons for their win was that Asuka returned and distracted Bayley, by grabbing the WWE women’s championship belt from the third member of Damage CTRL. This was enough for Shotzi to take the shot and win the match.

The match itself wasn’t the most interesting thing that happened. Asuka taunted Iyo Sky and some words were exchanged between the women. The look that they gave each other as Asuka left the ring was full of promise. Backstage in an interview, Sky said she was ready to face Asuka for the title.

Jimmy Uso vs AJ Styles

The main match of the evening was between Jimmy Uso and AJ Styles. Earlier in the night Uso attacked Styles backstage, but AJ got his revenge by beating him in the ring. During the match, Paul Hayman and Solo Sikoa came to watch and stayed by the ring without interfering. This was more of a distraction for Uso though because it cost him the win after AJ Styles pushed him in the outside corner of the ring and finished him off with a “phenomenal forearm.” The show ended with Judgement Day attacking Styles and “presenting” him to Sikoa in the ring as an offering.