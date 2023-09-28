This Friday, the WWE SmackDown episode will be from California’s Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. There are already some confirmed matches on the card for the night, but we will see if they add something spontaneous at the last minute. Let’s see what we know for now.

United States Championship Match

It was confirmed that Escobar will face Mysterio for the US Championship title this Friday. Originally, Santos Escobar was meant to fight Austin Theory for it, but due to a backstage attack by Austin Theory, Escobar wasn’t medically cleared to wrestle. His teammate – Rey – was given the chance and won the championship from Austin Theory. Now that Escobar is back a challenge was issued two weeks ago, and they will decide the champion on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

Last week during the match for the WWE Women’s Championship between IYO SKY and Asuka, we saw Charlotte Flair getting angry because Bayley interfered in the match, which resulted in IYO SKY defending her belt. This resulted in a Charlotte vs. Bayley match this week, and we will see who wins.

Bobby Lashley to be the Next Guest on the Greyson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller debuted and started interviewing some of the legends on the roster, and that has been his “thing.” On this week’s segment, he will be with “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley and ask him all about his problems with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins after they lost to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

John Cena vs. The Bloodline Storyline to Continue

The official match for Fastlane 2023 between Cena and the Bloodline is still scheduled. On the episode of September 22nd, Cena partnered with AJ Styles to clash against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, and later in the same episode, we found out that Pearce told the Bloodline about it, and that it would be set up for Fastlane 2023. Solo Sikoa promised that he would take care of it.

There was a contract signing scheduled, but it didn’t end up happening as planned because AJ Styles didn’t appear when his music started playing. He was backstage busy getting assaulted by Jimmy Uso. His partner Solo Sikoa did a frog splash from fifteen feet through equipment, and AJ had to be taken to a hospital.

The Bloodline entered the ring, but Cena attacked them. While his first few moves worked, he couldn’t stay up for long against two people. They each performed their signature moves on John Cena twice.

Will someone step up and fight the Bloodline at Fastlane next to John, or will he face them alone? We will probably find out more on the subject at WWE Smackdown tonight in Sacramento.

FASTLANE 2023

Over the last few weeks, many storylines have been prepared for Fastlane 2023 in Indianapolis. The show will be on October 7th, so we expect this episode of WWE SmackDown tonight to bring us even more details about it.