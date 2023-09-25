





Former WWE star Mandy Rose says she’s doing just fine since she being fired from the organization late last year over a scandal involving racy content. The 33-year-old was found in violation of her WWE contract after photos from her FanTime page—a platform similar to OnlyFans—were leaked online.

However, Rose, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno, has since launched a full-fledged OnlyFans account, where she’s pulling in money that apparently eclipses what she was making as a professional wrestler.

“It’s been amazing. Honestly, the response has been so great,” Rose explained in a new interview with TMZ. “I love having this direct relationship with my fans where we can chat all day, they can see all the behind-the-scenes action of my day-to-day, photoshoots, you know, all that spicy content.”

Rose also noted that her skincare line has really taken off, and she’s been able to help relocate her family’s Italian deli business of over 30 years. “So, I’ve been keeping really busy since WWE, I must say,” she said with a laugh.

“Financially, I have been doing really well,” Rose responded, when asked if she’s actually doing better now than she was with the WWE. “And honestly, personally and mentally, I’ve been doing amazing. I have so much more time to spend with my family and just get involved in more things that I never thought I’d get involved in.”

While she says the WWE was an “amazing platform” and that she’s forever grateful for her time there, it wasn’t the “end-all, be-all” considering the opportunities she’s been afforded since leaving the organization.

“It’s been kind of life-changing,” Rose said of her newfound windfall, though she declined to say exactly how much she’s now making. “I’m really blessed, but I will say that I have a lot of financial freedom right now which is really amazing. That’s why I’m so grateful that I’m able to help my family right now and kind of rejuvenate their business they got going on, and just continue with my future. “So, it’s been pretty lucrative, not gonna lie.”

Rose is certainly singing a different tune now than when she was first ousted from the WWE. In an interview with Tamron Hall back in January, she described how it felt when she found out she had lost her job.

“I’m hurt. 100 percent. I’m very hurt,” she said at the time. “No one wants to get that call that you’re being fired from any job. So I was very hurt. I was very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more because of everything that I put into the business, but just the last year-and-a-half. I was champion for 413 days. I unified those two titles. I was the third-longest reigning NXT women’s champion.”





