





WWE has hosted many legendary wrestlers in the ring over the years. The WWE SmackDown and Raw superstars hold a revered place in many current wrestlers' hearts as they look to leave their mark on the brand for years to come.

To get a sense of who the current WWE roster looks up to, some of its present-day entertainers were asked who they think is the most underrated WWE superstar of all time. Their answers unsurprisingly spanned decades and fighting styles.

Damian Priest chose X-Pac, a.k.a. Sean Waltman, who first joined the World Wrestling brand in the early ’90s and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice in 2019 and 2020. “You put him in the ring with anybody, [he’d be] showing out,” Priest said.

Raquel Rodriguez was quick with her answer. “I would definitely have to say Santino Marella,” she said. “He was way ahead of his time.” The video then cut to a clip of Marella taunting John Cena saying “You have a big mouth, John Cena,” pronouncing the icon’s last name in an Italian accent.

WWE Raw wrestler Ricochet was similarly unflinching in his choice. He picked Owen Hart, a.k.a. The Blue Blazer, who was in World Wrestling matches in the late ’80s and throughout the ’90s before his death in 1999.

Carmelo Hayes had a simple reason for choosing Razor Ramon, a wrestler with more than two decades of experience who died in 2022: “He’s the bad guy.”

Mexican luchador Santos Escobar, meanwhile, had to shout out another lucha libre star. “Último Dragón,” he stated plainly. “I think he’s a trailblazer in high-flying maneuvers.”

Titus O’Neil went with current WWE star Chad Gable. “Chad Gable’s entertaining,” he said. “He has superhuman strength. I’ve witnessed it on several occasions.”

Johnny Gargano also went with someone on the current WWE roster, though he might have picked his choice to avoid any hell being raised at home. “Easy answer. Candice LeRae,” he said. “Underrated in the ring, underrated out of the ring, underrated in her marriage, great.” Gargano and LeRae first met on the independent wrestling circuit and have been married since 2016.

Regardless of who they chose, it's safe to say you probably won't want to cross any of these fighters on a bad day.






