JASIN, Melaka – A World War II-era bomb weighing over 200kg has been discovered in Malaysia’s Melaka state at the Felda Senggeh settlement.

Jasin police’s district commander, Superintendent Mohamad Rusli Mat, said the unexploded ordnance (UXO) was found by a settler at 1.47pm on July 14 while he was clearing the land.

He said the bomb disposal unit from the district police headquarters was immediately deployed to the scene.

“Upon inspection, the device was confirmed to be an old UXO, probably from the World War II period, weighing close to 500 pounds (226kg),” he said on July 14.

Mr Mohamad Rusli added that the bomb will be detonated in a controlled explosion on July 15 in accordance with standard operating procedures.

Unexploded bombs can remain volatile even decades after they were deployed. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK