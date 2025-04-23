In recent months Wyvern has expanded its data distribution partnerships with organizations in India, Chile and now Geopera of Australia.

The new partnerships also come at time when Wyvern recently made available its hyperspectral Open Data Program.

In a news release, Geopera stated that it was “adding high-resolution hyperspectral satellite imagery (from Wyvern) to our data offerings for the Australian market. This collaboration enables our customers to access Wyvern’s Dragonette constellation data directly through the Pera Portal, providing new analytical capabilities for various applications specific to Australian environments and industries.”

Dragonette-001 image of Purnululu National Park, Western Australia taken on February 2nd, 2025 01:33:30 UTC (PCA). Credit: Wyvern

Geopera said its customers will now have access to the Wyvern hyperspectral data through their Pera Portal platform.

They added that the “partnership provides Australian organisations in agriculture, environmental monitoring, forestry, mining, and related fields with practical tools to enhance their geospatial analysis capabilities while addressing regional challenges.”

Wyvern currently has three hyperspectral satellites on orbit, Dragonette-001 (EPICHyper-1), Dragonette-002 (EPICHyper-2) and Dragonette-003 (EPICHyper-3) with Dragonette-004 and Dragonette-005 likely to launch this year on the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-14 or 15 rideshare missions.

