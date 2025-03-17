Wyvern announced this morning that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Lemu, a Chilean company, that will see the companies combined offerings used to support broader commercial access to hyperspectral imagery.

Lemu, according to the press release, “is a a pioneering NatureTech startup leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide environmental data solutions.” The company has it’s own hyperspectral nanosatellite called Lemu Nge (“Forest Eye” in Mapudungun), which they say is the “world’s first satellite exclusively designed for biodiversity observation” and is the first private satellite from Chile.

Wyvern states that “By combining the strengths of Wyvern’s Dragonette satellite constellation — providing the highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral imagery from space — and Lemu’s own Lemu Nge hyperspectral satellite —the world’s first exclusively dedicated to biodiversity observation — this collaboration is set to support companies in the mining, energy, agriculture, forestry, and environmental management sectors in their efforts to monitor, assess and manage natural resources more effectively, while also helping to bridge the existing nature data gap for the Southern Hemisphere.”

Wyvern added that “as part of the agreement, Lemu will procure Wyvern’s hyperspectral imagery to enhance the already extensive data capabilities of Atlas, Lemu’s nature intelligence platform. Atlas delivers a comprehensive portfolio of environmental indicators for companies seeking to understand their interface with nature throughout their value chain, make agile nature-based decisions, and progress towards their sustainability goals. In turn, Wyvern will task the Lemu Nge satellite when excess imaging capacity exists, expanding its already extensive capabilities to provide hyperspectral imagery to its network and maximizing the efficiency of data collection and delivery across the globe.”

Tom VanMatre, Chief Revenue Officer at Wyvern said, “This partnership with Lemu expands Wyvern’s global footprint by aligning with a company that shares our mission: Creating a better Earth, from Space. The demand for hyperspectral imagery far outweighs the supply, and the more organizations that understand and use this technology, the better. By working together, Wyvern and Lemu are making hyperspectral data more accessible and valuable across industries, helping businesses and governments make more informed decisions about our planet.”

Leo Prieto, Lemu’s founder and CEO added, “This collaboration with Wyvern is the perfect reflection of Lemu’s profound belief in collective intelligence, because as we always say at Lemu, nobody achieves anything alone. Together, we will unlock new possibilities to make nature visible in every decision, delivering greater access to critical environmental data and helping businesses across multiple sectors understand their operation’s impact and dependence on nature.”

Related