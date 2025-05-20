Wyvern has released a new batch of 25 hyperspectral images on its Open Data platform bringing a total of 75 images available.

The timing of the release was tied to the ongoing 2025 GEOINT Symposium being held in St. Louis this week by the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation.

A sample of the some of the images released include:

Engels-2 Air Base, Russia – damage assessment and change detection

Kandahar Air Field – military infrastructure in an arid environment

Keukenhof, Netherlands – agriculture and land cover in tulip fields

Lake Chad – water body monitoring and shoreline change

Weld County, Colorado – oil and gas activity sites

Suez Canal – strategic maritime route

ZamZam Refugee Camp, Sudan – humanitarian infrastructure and environmental conditions

Saudi Irrigated Agriculture – circular crop fields in hyper-arid zones

Wyvern said it has upgraded its imagery processor version to 1.5 which they say improves; striping and gradient artifacts, especially in certain scan directions; and visual consistency across scenes.

