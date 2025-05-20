Wyvern has released a new batch of 25 hyperspectral images on its Open Data platform bringing a total of 75 images available.
The timing of the release was tied to the ongoing 2025 GEOINT Symposium being held in St. Louis this week by the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation.
A sample of the some of the images released include:
- Engels-2 Air Base, Russia – damage assessment and change detection
- Kandahar Air Field – military infrastructure in an arid environment
- Keukenhof, Netherlands – agriculture and land cover in tulip fields
- Lake Chad – water body monitoring and shoreline change
- Weld County, Colorado – oil and gas activity sites
- Suez Canal – strategic maritime route
- ZamZam Refugee Camp, Sudan – humanitarian infrastructure and environmental conditions
- Saudi Irrigated Agriculture – circular crop fields in hyper-arid zones
Wyvern said it has upgraded its imagery processor version to 1.5 which they say improves; striping and gradient artifacts, especially in certain scan directions; and visual consistency across scenes.