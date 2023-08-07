An X user has gone viral after tweeting about their partner questioning an $8 “X Premium” credit card charge.

Partners aren’t the only ones confused, Indonesia briefly banned X under its anti-porn laws.

Try explaining paying for “X Premium” to someone who hasn’t been keeping up with the X/Twitter drama.

Twitter’s rebrand to X has landed at least one user in hot water.

X user @anothercohen found himself on shaky ground when his partner questioned an $8 monthly charge for “X Premium.”

On Sunday, Alex Cohen posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a screenshot of the exchange, writing: “My wife just texted me this, I’m sleeping on the couch tonight.”

The post has over 57,000 likes and has been viewed over 7 million times.

He’s not alone in facing this awkward predicament.

Another user, @60404, posted a screenshot on Sunday that “X Premium” had been flagged by his bank as a suspicious transaction.

This screenshot appears to show a message from his mother writing: “This is not what we gave you the credit card for. This is extremely inappropriate.”

X Premium — previously known as Twitter Blue — is an $8/month subscription that allows you to edit tweets, craft longer posts, and be prioritized by other users’ feeds. This subscription model replaced Twitter’s old verification system and has drawn backlash from users who ridiculed and campaigned to block those who paid for Twitter Blue.

Though these X-related mixups have provoked online amusement, they’ve also created real-world consequences for X. The company’s X.com domain was briefly blocked by Indonesia under its laws against porn and gambling, Insider previously reported.

Notably, even giants in the porn industry — like Pornhub — go to great pains to avoid appearing under their name on customers’ bills, making the “X Premium” charge all the more awkward.

Today, user @McJesse’s tweet from July 25 — viewed over 7 million times since posting — seems prophetic. Her tweet compared X’s new logo to that of a slew of other porn sites, “These are all porn except one. That one’s Twitter.”

Now try explaining all of that to someone who hasn’t been keeping up with all the X/Twitter drama.