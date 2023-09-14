The supposed X-rays of ‘alien’ corpses shown to the Mexican Congress at the UFO hearing held on Wednesday have left people dumbfounded.

The UFO investigators produced evidence to prove the possible existence of the “non-human” creatures, including the scans of the alleged mummified “alien bodies” that were recovered in Peru. However, critics have publicly demanded more insight into the findings as the journalist who spearheaded the UFO/UAP Hearing has had his previous claims debunked.

Image from Getty

X-rays of ‘alien’ corpses shown at the UFO hearing in Mexico

The presenters at the UFO hearing in Mexico City swore under oath to only tell the truth before putting on display the X-rays of the “alien” corpses that were allegedly found in Peru.

In the briefing led by the Mexican television personality and journalist Jaime Maussan Flota and fellow journalist and investigator Jois Mantilla claimed several analyses conducted on the remains of the unidentified creature did not “match any Earth species.”

They are believed to be over 1000 years old, which was determined by studying the DNA found in the corpses using carbon dating.

The journalist claimed the “alien corpses” shown to Congress were not recovered from a UFO site, but instead, they were found in mines in Cusco, Peru.

Jaime’s previous claim about finding another alleged “alien” in 2015 was debunked and the mummified corpse was later shown to belong to a real human child.

Scans of the ‘non-human’ creatures had ‘eggs’ and ‘ovaries’

Another wild claim made at the UFO hearing suggests that the body scans of the “alien” ‘corpses allegedly showed “eggs” and “ovaries” in addition to implants made of rare metals such as Osmium.

By description, their physical appearance wasn’t drastically different from humans with two pairs of eyes, legs, hands, and a head. However, one of the key differences was they had just three fingers.

The famed journalist claimed during the hearing that the test conducted on the remains at the National Autonomous University of Mexico revealed that more than 30 per cent of the DNA of the specimen was “unknown”, which possibly suggests that they are “not part of our terrestrial evolution.”

Did the Congress confirm ‘aliens’?

The purpose of the briefing on UFO/UAP was misconstrued, resulting in rumors that the Mexican government confirmed “aliens” are real, but there’s no truth to it.

The briefing was held before Congress to suggest the possible existence of life beyond Earth as UFO enthusiasts and investigators continue to urge the government to investigate the alleged findings.

It remains to be seen if anything came out of the hearing as critics remain skeptical about the alleged “alien” or “non-human” remains with the Mexican government’s investigation still pending.

Moreover, social media posts that claim the Congress confirmed “aliens” are nothing but a hoax or misinformation circulated by ill-informed news consumers.