Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has said the club has a “gentleman’s agreement” with head coach Xabi Alonso that means he could leave the Bundesliga side to take over at one of the clubs he represented as a player, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, should he wish to do so.

Alonso’s future and the possibility that he may succeed Carlo Ancelotti in the summer has been the subject of growing speculation after Real Madrid’s exit from the Champions League quarterfinals and below-par showing in LaLiga this season.

“In a few weeks, we’ll know if there’s a coaching change at our clubs, but the fact is that we’re a very professional club and we have to be prepared for anything,” Carro told reporters on Monday.

“From the moment we signed Xabi, we knew he was going to be a great coach, and from the moment you sign one, you have to prepare others. His signing wasn’t just a one-off. First, we signed him for a year and a half until 2024, and then until 2026.

“By signing him until 2026, we had confidence he’d stay. We can sleep peacefully, have a good breakfast, and be prepared for any eventuality. We have a gentleman’s agreement, and if a team he’s played for comes along, we can sit down.”

Alonso played for Real Sociedad, Eibar (on loan), Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich during his playing career.

The former Madrid midfielder has been head coach of Bayer Leverkusen since October 2022 and has led the perennial underachievers from second bottom of the table to an unbeaten Bundesliga triumph last season. Under his tutelage, Leverkusen have also lifted the DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup and finished as runners-up in the Europa League where they lost in the final to Atalanta.

Alonso was also heavily linked with the Liverpool job after Jürgen Klopp’s shock resignation in January 2024, but he opted to remain at Leverkusen while the Merseyside club appointed Arne Slot as manager.

In Alonso’s third season in charge, Leverkusen trail league leaders Bayern by eight points with four matches remaining. They were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern at the round-of-16 stage.

Xabi Alonso has transformed Bayer Lerverkusen since becoming head coach in 2022. Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Carro said he is keen for Leverkusen to see out the remainder of his Leverkusen contract and that the club would like him to extend the deal which is set to run until the end of next season.

“We’ve been working together for almost three years, and we’re aware that in football, changes can occur at a club that affect others,” Carro added. “We’re not naive, but the truth is that the coach is important, and that’s why we’re preparing next season’s team with him.

“He’s fully involved and integrated into the preparations. If, in the end, there’s interest from another club and he’s interested, we have a relationship that would have to be discussed. It’s not our wish, but we’re clear that the decision has to be made within three or four weeks; we can’t wait until the end of the season.

“I would like Real Madrid to win everything so there wouldn’t be these discussions.”

Carro said Alonso’s willingness to continue as Leverkusen boss will be central to the discussions over his future.

“Last year, during the international break, he assured us that he would stay, despite having offers. This year we’ve given ourselves some time to make a decision. We’re very calm, and there’s not much more to say.

“There’s an excellent relationship, and if there’s something to talk about, we’ll talk. Xabi’s willingness is important; he respects us, and we respect him.”