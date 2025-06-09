Xabi Alonso completed his first training session as manager of Real Madrid on Monday after being reminded by club president Florentino Pérez of the importance of the upcoming Club World Cup.

The former Bayer Leverkusen coach, who succeeded Carlo Ancelotti last month, got to work at Madrid’s training ground in Valdebebas with only five-first team players available.

With some on international duty and others out injured, numbers were supplemented with 10 reserve players.

Madrid only have four more training sessions before they travel to the United States on Saturday.

With Madrid having failed to win a major trophy for the first time since 2021 this season, Pérez has high hopes that his club can win the Club World Cup.

Speaking to club members on Sunday, the Madrid chief said: “You know that in this club we always want more. And now we are excited to take on the Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States.

“I am convinced that our players will give their all to win what would be the third title [after the European Supercup and Intercontinental Cup] of the season.”

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Alonso’s first game in charge will be against Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal in Miami, Florida, on June 18. Madrid will also take on Mexican side Pachuca and RB Salzburg in the group stages.

Madrid have strengthened their squad ahead of the event by signing centre-back Dean Huijsen and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, and they are also working on a deal for Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras.

However, Carreras has travelled with Benfica to the United States for the tournament and is not expected to join the LaLiga side before Tuesday, when the special transfer window closes.