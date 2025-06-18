Image: Oracle/ For illustrative purposes

Oracle and xAI have announced a partnership that will bring xAI’s Grok models to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enabling enterprise customers to deploy the advanced generative AI models via OCI’s Generative AI service.

The integration allows businesses to harness Grok’s capabilities, ranging from content creation and research to complex business process automation, using Oracle’s high-performance, scalable AI infrastructure. xAI will also use OCI to train and run inferencing for its next-generation Grok models, including the recently launched Grok 3.

“Grok 3 represents a leap forward in AI capabilities, and Oracle’s advanced data platform will accelerate its impact on enterprises,” said Jimmy Ba, co-founder of xAI. “This collaboration between xAI and Oracle is set to redefine enterprise-grade AI.”

Grok 3 supported by supported by OCI’s enterprise-grade infrastructure

Founded in 2023, xAI has emerged as a leading player in artificial intelligence, with Grok 3 demonstrating strong performance in reasoning, mathematics, coding, and cross-domain understanding. The models are trained using large-scale reinforcement learning and are supported by OCI’s enterprise-grade infrastructure, which prioritises data governance, management, and zero data retention processing for enhanced security.

“By bringing xAI’s cutting-edge Grok models to our customers, we are expanding the possibilities of AI in the enterprise,” said Greg Pavlik, EVP of AI and Data Management Services at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This partnership underscores our commitment to offering organisations greater flexibility and access to the most advanced AI technologies.”

Oracle’s AI infrastructure — including bare metal GPU instances — supports a broad range of demanding AI workloads such as generative AI, computer vision, and recommendation engines. Thousands of enterprises are already deploying Oracle’s AI offerings to drive innovation and boost productivity.

Telecom provider Windstream is among the early adopters exploring xAI’s multimodal models via OCI to improve operational workflows. “We think there could be real advantages to leveraging Grok models via OCI Generative AI service, integrating language comprehension and reasoning to propose meaningful actions,” said Kaushik Bhanderi, SVP at Windstream.

The announcement further strengthens Oracle’s AI ecosystem and expands xAI’s reach into enterprise applications through a secure, scalable platform.