BARCELONA boss Xavi hinted he will leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season if he doesn’t win a trophy.

The Barca legend led his beloved club to the LaLiga title in his first full campaign in charge despite persistent financial issues.

2 Barcelona boss Xavi revealed he will leave if he doesn’t win a trophy this season Credit: EPA

2 Xavi hinted he could depart from Barcelona in June Credit: AFP

However, the Blaugrana suffered a humiliating 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Super Cup Final on Sunday.

And the Catalan giants have plunged to fourth place in the table with eight points separating them from the top and shock leaders Girona.

Xavi is still determined to win either the league or Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

The former Spain international is also eyeing his first Champions League trophy as a manager.

However, if the 43-year-old finishes the season emptyhanded he suggested he could leave in June.

That means he could depart from the Spanish giants one year before his deal runs out.

Xavi said: “This year, the objective is to win important titles, the Copa del Rey, LaLiga or the Champions League.

“If the goals are not achieved, I will be the first to say that I did not achieve them and I will leave.”

This comes after Xavi admitted he was “embarrassed” and “destroyed” following the Super Cup thrashing to Real.

The former Barca captain did not hold back when he spoke about the performance after the whistle.

Xavi said: “I’m embarrassed. This is not the type of match we should play, especially in a final, and against Madrid. As a Barça fan, I am destroyed. I’m sorry for the fanbase.

“This is not the type of match we should play. We have to improve so much. We’ve played one of the worst matches of the season.

“We lacked everything. We have to accept criticism. We were not up to par. I want to apologise. Congrats to Real Madrid, a deserved win.

“We can’t start a final like this. We were horrible in the first 10 minutes. We had a lot of expectations and motivation for the match. It’s a shame.”