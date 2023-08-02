We’re excited to meet Xbox players at gamescom in Cologne, Germany this August, with fan experiences that are bigger and better than ever!

It’s the fans that make gamescom the biggest gaming event in the world, and we’re thrilled to greet you this year with the largest booth we’ve ever had at gamescom. Attendees will be able to experience a huge amount of exciting new games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass with fantastic photo opportunities and the return of Xbox FanFest.

If you can’t make it to Cologne this year, don’t worry. We’ll bring the Xbox booth directly to you, with deep dives, gameplay and developer interviews live streamed across three days of the show. We can’t wait!

Keep reading for more details on everything we’re up to at gamescom 2023.

Xbox Booth

Did we mention that the Xbox booth is bigger than ever this year? Because it is! We’ll have over 30 titles in the booth awaiting eager players, spread across over 150 gaming stations, amazing photo ops and experiences, and a specially constructed 300-seater theatre.

Attendees will be able to check out exclusive theatre presentations from Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated Starfield, as well as upcoming Xbox Game Studios releases Forza Motorsport from the developers at Turn 10 Studios, and Ara: History Untold from the team at Oxide Games. Towerborne, the newest adventure from the developers at Stoic and unveiled at the Xbox Showcase, will be hands-on for the first time and we’ll have the latest content coming to The Elder Scrolls Online and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Over 25 titles from our third-party partners and [email protected] friends will be playable on the booth. This includes the world debuts of GSC Game World’s S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studios’ Payday 3, DontNod’s recently announced Jusant, FromSoftware’s ARMORED CORE VI: Fires of Rubicon, Recreate Games’ Party Animals, CD PROJEKT RED’s Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Spotlight by Quantic Dream’s Under the Waves, Sega Atlus‘ Persona 5 Tactica and many more.

Attendees can also come and help us celebrate 10 years of [email protected] and experience a diverse range of [email protected] titles for hands-on, including Paradox’s Lamplighter’s League, Thunderful’s SteamWorld Build, Amplifier’s Lightyear Frontier, and lots more. Whatever you’re into, the Xbox booth will have something for you. For the full list of titles playable on the Xbox booth visit here.

And make sure you don’t miss out on the PC Game Pass Challenge! This adventure offers participants a fun opportunity to win thousands of exciting prizes including PC Game Pass memberships, OMEN gaming laptops, HyperX headsets, and NVIDIA GeForce NOW Ultimate memberships. Get ready to discover your next favorite PC games with PC Game Pass and reach new possibilities to game however, wherever you want.

Xbox remains committed to the belief that gaming should be safe, inclusive, and accessible for all. We’re ensuring that all areas of the booth are wheelchair accessible and Xbox Adaptive Controllers will be available on request, as well as select demo stations with adjustable height desks. We will also have multiple American Sign Language (ASL) and German Sign Language (DGS) interpreters and “Here to Help” staff to assist players of all abilities. Additionally, we’ll have sensory aids and a quiet room for anyone who needs them.

You will be able to find us at Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse, North entrance. See below for the consumer show opening times:

Thursday, August 24 – 10:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Friday, August 25 – 10:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Saturday, August 26 – 9:00am – 8:00 pm CEST

Sunday, August 27 – 9:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Xbox @ gamescom 2023: Live From The Showfloor

No matter where you are in the world, we will bring gamescom 2023 to you, with three days of approx. 3 hour live streams direct from the Xbox booth.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, join Team Xbox and friends for a series of streams taking a deeper dive into some of the highly-anticipated games at gamescom 2023, with gameplay, developer chats and community segments to give you a flavour of the show.

Whether you join us for every stream, or just dip in for the latest on your most anticipated titles, we’re looking forward to connecting with fans across the globe and showing off some of the amazing games coming to Xbox.

Keep an eye on Xbox Social channels for the full content schedule in the days leading up to gamescom.

The live English-language broadcast from Xbox’s gamescom booth will be available in German, Castilian Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish and Latin America Spanish along with ASL and English Audio Descriptions. You can catch the Xbox Booth @gamescom Live Stream on regional Xbox channels on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and elsewhere.

Xbox FanFest @ gamescom 2023

Celebrate Xbox at gamescom 2023 with Xbox FanFest’s in-person and virtual experiences. Fans are invited to join the After-Hours Booth event for early access to the Xbox gamescom booth, connect with Team Xbox and fellow Xbox players, play FanFest Trivia, and more! If you’re planning on being in the Cologne area, opt in for a chance to win tickets at xbox.com/fanfest. No Purchase Necessary. Open to registered Xbox FanFest fans, 18+. Ends 8/8/23. See Official Rules for details.

Can’t make it to gamescom? No problem! Join our virtual event on August 23rd, 11:30am PT / 20:30 CEST at twitch.tv/xbox. Play Xbox FanFest Trivia with fans from all over the world for the chance to win awesome prizes. Learn more at xbox.com/fanfest (See Official Rules).

Calling all game developers to devcom

This year, Xbox is a proud sponsor of devcom, the official game developer event of gamescom and Europe´s biggest game developer community-driven conference.

If you’re a developer, stop by the Community Clubhouse - a free networking and learning hub for all those who live and breathe community and player experience. This amazing event is being hosted by Xbox, Two Hat, Keywords Studios | Helpshift, Affogata, and Odin. We’ll focus on how to successfully plan and build online game communities and explore exemplary end-to-end player experiences in games.

Community Clubhouse event details:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Duration: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CET

Venue: Microsoft Office Event Space

Location: Holzmarkt 2, 50676 Köln, Germany

At devcom, you’ll also have plenty of opportunities to learn from experts at studios including Niantic, SEGA, Next Games, Rovio Entertainment Group, Supercell, and others on topics including Player Support & Engagement, Moderation, Community Management, Player Insights, Trust & Safety and more. Highlights include:

“Accelerate Your Game with the [email protected] Developer Acceleration Program” (Tuesday, August 22) – The [email protected] Developer Acceleration Program aims to empower underrepresented creators with the resources and information needed to bring their creativity, innovation, and originality to Xbox. Join Program Manager Annette Gonzalez to learn more about the program’s offerings, how to apply, and more!

“Pitch It!” Mixer (Tuesday, August 22 at 5PM) – Developers will have an opportunity to pitch their games to representatives from [email protected] and the Developer Acceleration Program. Please note that the “Pitch It!” Mixer is exclusively for developers, publishers, and investors with a business pass or above. For developers unable to attend the “Pitch it!” Mixer, please visit [email protected] to learn more.

For more details and updates on our talks and events as we get closer to devcom, remember to visit the Microsoft Game Dev blog and follow the Microsoft Game Dev social channel.

Xbox Social Media Coverage

For all the latest updates on Xbox at gamescom this year, stay tuned to the @Xbox X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and YouTube social channels, and the @XboxDACH Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube social channels. We’re using #Xboxgamescom as our event hashtag.

Wherever and however you choose to join in the fun of gamescom 2023 we look forward to welcoming you to the show!