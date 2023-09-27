Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox Update Preview coming to the Alpha ring. It’s important we note that some updates made in these preview OS builds include background improvements that ensure a quality and stable build for Xbox consoles.

We continue to post these release notes, even when the noticeable changes to the UI are minimal, so you’re aware when updates are coming to your device. Details can be found below!

System Update Details:

OS version released: XB_FLT_2310ZN\25398.2440.230924-2200

XB_FLT_2310ZN\25398.2440.230924-2200 Available: 2 p.m. PT – September 27, 2023

2 p.m. PT – September 27, 2023 Mandatory: 3 a.m. PT – September 28, 2023

New Features and Experiences

We have exciting news! Alpha users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview.

Optional Data Collection Settings

With today’s update we will be introducing a new settings prompt, available to users in the US first, and in additional regions and languages at a later date. As we flight this change, you may be prompted to adjust your Optional Data Collection settings.

We recommend you leave this option to “Yes, I’m In” to allow for continued Optional Data Collection.

If you set it to “No Thanks,” we recommend doing so only to verify the experience and then reverting to your previous state under Settings > Account > Privacy & Online as soon as possible. Please be aware that by turning off Optional Data Collection, you limit the amount of data collected, which we use to address issues and improve experiences prior to public release.

Please note, if you leave Optional Data Collection disabled, this limitation will only last through the current flighting period. As an Xbox Insider all consoles enrolled in an Xbox Update Preview ring must have Optional Data Collection enabled by default. These settings will be restored once the next update is publicly available. This policy applies to users who disable their Optional Data Collection under Settings as well.

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

System

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Known Issues

We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution.

Audio

We have received reports of users experiencing intermittent issues with audio across the dashboard, games, and apps. Note : If you experience issues with audio, please submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately with the “Reproduce with advanced diagnostics” option, then select the category “Console experiences” and “Console Audio Output Issues”. Be sure to include as much information as possible: When did the issue start? Did you lose audio just in the game/app or system audio as well? Does changing the audio format resolve the issue? If yes, what was the format before and after? Does rebooting resolve the issue? What does your setup include? Equipment, layout, etc. And any additional information you can provide to reproduce the problem.



Keyboard Button Mapping for Xbox Controllers

In the Xbox Accessories app, the “Learn More” button is currently not functional.

If you change your keyboard language settings while the Xbox Accessories app is open, the change will be reflected after quitting the app or rebooting your console.

Manage Queue

We are aware recently installed titles may wrap to a second row unexpectedly, and we are working on a fix.

Networking

We are investigating reports of an issue where the console may not connect to their network as expected on boot. If you experience this, be sure to report the issue via Report a Problem as soon as you’re able. Workaround : Wait a minute for the connection to establish. If your console still hasn’t connected, restart your Xbox from the Power Center by holding the Xbox button > Restart console > Restart.



Make sure to use Report a problem to keep us informed of your issue. We may not be able to respond to everyone, but the data we’ll gather is crucial to finding a resolution.

If you’re an Xbox Insider looking for support, please reach out to the community subreddit. Official Xbox staff, moderators, and fellow Xbox Insiders are there to help with your concerns.

When posting to the subreddit, please look through most recent posts to see if your issue has already been posted or addressed. We always recommend adding to threads with the same issue before posting a brand new one. This helps us support you the best we can! Don’t forget to use “Report a problem” before posting—the information shared in both places helps us understand your issue better.

Thank you to every Xbox Insider in the subreddit today. We love that it has become such a friendly and community-driven hub of conversation and support.

For more information regarding the Xbox Insider Program follow us on Twitter. Keep an eye on future Xbox Insider Release Notes for more information regarding your Xbox Update Preview ring!