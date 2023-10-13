Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox Update Preview coming to the Beta ring. It’s important we note that some updates made in these preview OS builds include background improvements that ensure a quality and stable build for Xbox consoles.

We continue to post these release notes, even when the noticeable changes to the UI are minimal, so you’re aware when updates are coming to your device. Details can be found below!

System Update Details:

OS version released: XB_FLT_2310ZN\25398.2512.231011-2200

XB_FLT_2310ZN\25398.2512.231011-2200 Available: 2 p.m. PT – October 13, 2023

2 p.m. PT – October 13, 2023 Mandatory: 3 a.m. PT – October 14, 2023

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

Games

Fixed an issue where some steering wheels could experience unexpected vibration when playing some titles.

Network Transfer

Fixes to address an issue where some users were unable to start a network transfer as expected.

System

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Known Issues

We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution.

Audio

We have received reports of users experiencing intermittent issues with audio across the dashboard, games, and apps. If you have experienced issues, be sure you have the latest firmware updates for your TV and other equipment. If you’re unsure, you may need to contact the manufacturer for assistance. Note : If you continue to experience issues after applying the latest firmware updates, please submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately with the “Reproduce with advanced diagnostics” option, then select the category “Console experiences” and “Console Audio Output Issues”. Be sure to include as much information as possible: When did the issue start? Did you lose audio just in the game/app or system audio as well? Does changing the audio format resolve the issue? If yes, what was the format before and after? Does rebooting resolve the issue? What does your setup include? Equipment, layout, etc. And any additional information you can provide to reproduce the problem.



Keyboard Button Mapping for Xbox Controllers

If you change your keyboard language settings while the Xbox Accessories app is open, the change will be reflected after quitting the app or rebooting your console.

Networking

We are investigating reports of an issue where the console may not connect to their network as expected on boot. If you experience this, be sure to report the issue via Report a Problem as soon as you’re able.

Make sure to use Report a problem to keep us informed of your issue. We may not be able to respond to everyone, but the data we’ll gather is crucial to finding a resolution.

If you’re an Xbox Insider looking for support, please reach out to the community subreddit. Official Xbox staff, moderators, and fellow Xbox Insiders are there to help with your concerns.

When posting to the subreddit, please look through most recent posts to see if your issue has already been posted or addressed. We always recommend adding to threads with the same issue before posting a brand new one. This helps us support you the best we can! Don’t forget to use “Report a problem” before posting—the information shared in both places helps us understand your issue better.

Thank you to every Xbox Insider in the subreddit today. We love that it has become such a friendly and community-driven hub of conversation and support.

For more information regarding the Xbox Insider Program follow us on Twitter. Keep an eye on future Xbox Insider Release Notes for more information regarding your Xbox Update Preview ring!