Hey Xbox Insiders! We are releasing a new Xbox App and Game Bar app for Windows build to Xbox Insiders who are enrolled in the PC Gaming Insiders preview! Here are the details:

New Versions of PC Gaming prerelease products:

Xbox App version: 2310.1001.69.0

Available: 5:00 p.m. PT – October 6th, 2023

Game Bar version: 6.123.10031.0

Available: 5:00 p.m. PT – October 6th, 2023

Current versions of Windows Gaming prerelease products:

Gaming Services version released: 15.91.24001.0

Released: 5:00 p.m. PT – September 25th, 2023

Bug Fixes:

Xbox App:

Fixed an issue where

Fixed several issues related to text not being visible in light mode

Fixed an issue where a user might only hear party chat if the Game Bar window was up

Fixed an Issue where conversations might appear as “unread” even after opening them

Fixed an issue where you might hit an infinite “Connecting” error when trying to join a party.

Fixed an issue where a user might not be able to launch links via chat.

Game Bar:

Fixed an issue where a user might not be able to bind a push-to-talk button

Fixed an issue where users were not able to open their profile in rare cases

Fixed an sisue where the notifications tab might not appear

Fixed some various UI issues around contrast

Known Issues:

Game Bar:

The team is aware of an issue where a user might not be able to navigate to certain settings in Game Bar and is investigating

The Xbox App might not open when selecting “See Rewards in the Xbox App”

How to Get Xbox Insider Support

Don’t forget! If you encounter any issues, you can leave feedback by navigating to the feedback option on your profile menu.

You can find more information on known issues and troubleshooting steps, as well as interact with the community, on the Xbox Insiders Subreddit.

When posting to the subreddit, please look through most recent posts to see if your issue has already been posted or addressed. We always recommend adding to threads with the same issue before posting a brand new one. This helps us support you the best we can!

For more information regarding the Xbox Insider Program follow us on Twitter. Keep an eye on future Xbox Insider Release Notes for more information!

Thank you to everyone who participates in the Xbox Insider Program! Your feedback helps us continue to build a great gaming experience in the Xbox app on PC.