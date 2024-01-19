Hey Xbox Insiders! We are releasing a new Xbox App for Windows build to Xbox Insiders who are enrolled in the PC Gaming Insiders preview! Thank you all for being Xbox Insiders. Continue read to learn about fixes and known issues. Make sure that you update the Xbox app, and Gaming Services to ensure you get all of the fixes!

New Versions of PC Gaming prerelease products:

Xbox App version: 2401.1000.59.0

Available: 5:00 p.m. PT – January 18th, 2023

Current versions of Windows Gaming prerelease products:

Game Bar version: 6.123.11012.0

Released: 5:00 p.m. PT – November 3rd, 2023

Xbox App Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where certain pages weren’t loading when trying to preinstall games.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for games in MRU doesn’t always show the full title

Fixed various UI issues, including some cut-off text, misaligned buttons, truncated text, etc…

Fixed an issue where the “only show unread messages” setting did not persist after changing it

Fixed an issue where playtime might not correctly show up in a friend’s profile.

Fixed various issues where content was not correctly displaying upon initially loading the app

Known Issues:

The team is investigating an issue where you might see an error when trying to install a small number of games.

The team is investigating an issue where some buttons on certain screens do not properly render

How to Get Xbox Insider Support

Don’t forget! If you encounter any issues, you can leave feedback by navigating to the feedback option on your profile menu.

You can also provide feedback, as well as interact with the community, on the Xbox Insiders Subreddit. Please be as specific as possible when providing feedback.

When posting to the subreddit, please look through most recent posts to see if your issue has already been posted or addressed. We always recommend adding to threads with the same issue before posting a brand new one. This helps us support you the best we can!

For more information regarding the Xbox Insider Program follow us on Twitter. Keep an eye on future Xbox Insider Release Notes for more information!

Thank you to everyone who participates in the Xbox Insider Program! Your feedback helps us continue to build a great gaming experience in the Xbox app on PC.