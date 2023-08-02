Xbox is bringing 30 titles games to gamescom 2023 this month, and if you are heading to the show, be sure to stop by the Xbox booth to give some a try.

Games on hand will include Towerborne, the newest adventure from the developers at Stoic, along with the latest content update to The Elder Scrolls Online and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

There will also be over 25 third-party titles like Stalker 2, Payday 3, Dontnod’s Jusant, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Party Animals, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Spotlight, Persona 5 Tactica, and plenty more including Lamplighter’s League, SteamWorld Build, Lightyear Frontier, and lots more.

For the full list of playable Xbox titles at the gamescom 2023, hit up the link and click on the A, B, and C blocks.

You will also be able to check out exclusive theatre presentations for Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Ara: History Untold from the team at Oxide Games.

Xbox will also host three-hour live streams direct from the booth on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The streams will take a deeper dive into some of the games at gamescom 2023, with gameplay, developer chats, and community segments.

Gamescom 2023 runs August 23-27.