Compared to the PS5 with its console covers, options to dress your Xbox Series X up have been virtually non-existent since it first launched in November 2020. At long last, options are here for the tower-shaped console, as Xbox Series X console wraps have been officially revealed. These wraps are designed to be more sustainable than purchasing a limited-edition console–see the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X for example–with prices ranging from $45 for the Mineral Camo wraps and $50 for the Starfield wrap. The Starfield wrap also the Starfield controller and headset that recently launched.

The Starfield console wrap will be available in the US, Canada, and Europe starting October 18, and the Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo Xbox Series X Console Wraps will launch in the US and Canada on November 10. The Mineral Camo wrap will be available in Europe starting November 10. The most striking of the first wave of designs is the Starfield option, which allows you to dress up your Xbox Series X to look like an onboard avionics module. There’s a lot of great detail here, from technical callouts to the colorful Constellation ribbon that covers the power button. Alternatively, you can also pick up a console wrap in Arctic Camo grey and white that’ll help you hide your Xbox Series X in winter environments, or you can choose a bright Mineral Camo of modern blues and purples that stands out more.

Microsoft says that the console wraps were designed specifically for Series X and have a precise fit, while also ensuring that console performance isn’t impacted. All vents are kept clear, and small feet were added to the bottom of the wraps to ensure air can flow freely through the console.

Gallery

These are made with solid core panels that are layered with high-tech fabric finishes, which are then folded around your console and secured with a hook and loop enclosure. On the interior of these wraps are silicone designs that keep them in place.