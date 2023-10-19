Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard is finally done, and so we can finally stop talking about it! Or, well, at least we can stop talking about the annoying will-they-or-won’t-they regulatory side of it. Now it’s time to talk about the games! We discuss Activision-Blizzard games in the back catalog that we’d like to see lightly refreshed for the Xbox Series X|S (similar to the recent Quake 2 remaster), before taking turns talking about which of their IPs we’d like to see Microsoft bring back as a brand-new game. Plus: Starfield tops the sales charts, Bethesda’s “Uncle Pete” Hines says goodbye, and more!

