This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian and Wes catch up on all the news, including an extended discussion on the leaked emails from Xbox regarding Phil Spencer’s interest in acquiring Nintendo. After covering a lot of topics, Brian delivers his thoughts after spending a few hours with the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet expansion, The Teal Mask. Finally, the duo wraps up the show by taking part in the inaugural ATN Draft.

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:01:34 – Xbox Interested in Buying Nintendo?

00:17:52 – Mortal Kombat 1 Poor Switch Performance

00:24:20 – Is Red Dead Redemption 2 Coming to Switch?

00:27:33 – Kirby and the Amazing Mirror Out Now on Switch Online

00:29:38 – Hideki Kamiya Leaving Platinum Games

00:32:26 – New Vampire Survivors Update

00:34:07 – TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition

00:36:09 – Sonic Origins Plus Collector’s Edition

00:41:12 – Sonic Superstars Battle Mode Revealed

00:42:35 – Sonic Frontiers New Story Content Update Out Now

00:45:03 – Lego Piranha Plant Announced

00:47:08 – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask Impressions

01:00:00 – ATN Draft: Remaining 2023 Games

01:11:45 – eShop Gem of the Week: Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils

