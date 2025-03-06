Key Highlights:

As a trading and clearing broker on ADX, xCube now offers its advanced trading platform to ADX investors

The securities brokerage and market maker will offer automated securities lending and borrowing (SLB) and short selling for ADX-listed stocks

A price stabilization pioneer, xCube will be providing price stabilization for ADX IPOs and offering liquidity provision services to support ADX-listed securities.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, xCube, one of the fast-growing and leading market-making and brokerage firm in the UAE, has been officially approved as a trading and clearing member and market maker on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), paving the way for investors to access equities listed on ADX through the advanced trading capabilities and unique features of its platform.

xCube’s entry to Abu Dhabi’s capital market also introduces automated securities lending and borrowing for ADX-listed stocks, enabling investors to enhance the yield of their holdings while giving them access to short selling, all at a click of a button.

As a market maker, xCube brings its extensive market expertise and innovation to further enhance market liquidity in Abu Dhabi’s capital market. xCube will also offer industry leading issuer services, which include price stabilization for new ADX IPOs, an offering pioneered by xCube in the UAE.

Saker Asllan, Chief Exchange Operations Office of ADX, added: “We are pleased to welcome xCube to ADX. We look forward to xCube adding more dynamism to the marketplace by supporting investors in their activities through xCube’s services”

Saad Chalabi, CEO of xCube, added: “Becoming a member on ADX as a trading and clearing broker and market maker is a key milestone for xCube. Our innovative trading solutions, including automated SLB for ADX stocks, will enable investors to trade with greater efficiency and flexibility. In addition, our market-making offerings of price stabilization and liquidity provision will give ADX IPOs and listings another strong option to choose from. We remain committed to strengthening market liquidity and providing seamless access and execution for the UAE capital markets.”

About xCube

xCube is a leading market-making and brokerage firm providing liquidity solutions, execution services, and cutting-edge trading technologies. As a Trading & Clearing Broker & Market-Maker on ADX and DFM, xCube is committed to enhancing market accessibility and improving price discovery through automated trading solutions.

