The cryptocurrency market has been bearish so far this week, with the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies trading in the red zone.

However, XDC is outperforming the market after adding more than 30% to its value since the start of the week.

Furthermore, AltSignals’ stage two presale has surpassed the 50% point, with more than $1.2 million raised so far.

XDC outperforms the broader crypto market

XDC, the native coin of the XDC Network, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap so far this week. The coin has added more than 30% to its value over the last few days. At press time, the price of XDC stands at $0.08069.

XDC’s positive performance comes despite Bitcoin and the other leading cryptocurrencies underperforming. Bitcoin continues to trade just above $29k after dropping below that level earlier this week.

The market’s poor performance this week could serve as more buying opportunities for investors. XDC could be heading to the $0.09062 resistance level in the short term.

AltSignals’ second presale stage surpasses the 50% point

Despite the bearish trend in the market, the XDC presale has been going on smoothly. The second presale stage has now surpassed the 50% mark, with more than $1.2 million raised so far.

In the first presale round, ASI, the native token of the AltSignals ecosystem, went for 0.015 USDT. The token is now selling for 0.01875 USDT in the second presale round.

The AltSignals team revealed that funds raised from the various presale rounds would be used to develop products for the users. AltSignals is a unique project that will use AI and blockchain technology to ease crypto trading and, in the process, help onboard more traders to the market.

What is AltSignals?

As a Web3 project, AltSignals is casting its net beyond the cryptocurrency space. This project targets traders in the broader financial markets, including crypto, forex, stocks, commodities, and indices traders.

AltSignals seeks to make it easier for traders to gain access to trading signals and other trading resources. With such tools, it will become easier for more people to trade cryptocurrencies and other financial assets.

The primary product of AltSignals will be ActualizeAI. ActualizeAI is an AI solution that will make it easier for people to trade cryptocurrencies and other financial assets.

As an automated solution, ActualizeAI will work 24/7, generating signals and helping traders to identify various patterns in the market. Thus, eliminating some of the obstacles traders face in the market.

The AltSignals ecosystem will be powered by its native ASI token. According to the team, AltSignals will use blockchain technology, AI, natural language processing, machine learning, regression, and predictive modelling, to enhance its services.

Once the presale stages are completed, ASI will be listed on various centralised and decentralised crypto trading platforms.

AltSignals (ASI) price prediction

It is impossible to predict ASI’s price at the moment since the token is still in its presale stage.

Following the end of the presale rounds, ASI will be listed on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges. This could boost ASI’s price in the short to medium term.

In addition to that, AltSignals’ adoption by traders could help push ASI’s price higher in the coming months and years.

Should I buy AltSignals now?

AltSignals is still in its presale stage, and this could be the best time to invest in the project. Once the presale stages are over, the platform will become fully active, and AltSignals’ adoption could see its ASI price rally higher.

Projects have historically generated thousands of percentages in ROI to presale investors. AltSignals could gain massive adoption in the crypto space and beyond, and this could make it one of the leading Web3 projects in the world.