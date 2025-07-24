Catch up on some of SCMP’s biggest China stories of the day. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

1. US agrees deals with Indonesia, Philippines – but are Chinese firms a step ahead?

The United States has struck new trade deals with Indonesia and the Philippines, in a move analysts say could indirectly undercut China by reshaping regional supply chains and tapping rare earth reserves – even if Beijing is not explicitly targeted.

2. 6 Chinese university students drown on mine field trip in Inner Mongolia

Six university students drowned in an industrial tank during a field trip to a mining operation owned by China’s most prestigious gold producing company, according to state news agency Xinhua.

3. China sets out ethical guidelines for autonomous driving technologies

China released ethical guidelines for autonomous driving technology on Wednesday that said automated driving systems “must demonstrate a high degree of respect for human life and actively seek effective strategies to minimise harm”.