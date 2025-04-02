We have put together stories from our coverage on electric and new energy vehicles from the past two weeks to help you stay informed. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

1. Xiaomi car crash involving self-driving feature sparks concerns in China

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun unveils the SU7 Ultra in Beijing on October 29, 2024. The car model was involved in an accident on the mainland on Saturday, which claimed three lives. Photo: Reuters

Xiaomi will cooperate with the police after an accident involving the autonomous driving feature of its SU7 electric vehicle (EV) claimed three lives, sparking concern over the rapid proliferation of self-navigating systems on the mainland.

2. Self navigating to the top: why China leads the global autonomous-driving race

Chinese companies are the vanguard of autonomous-driving, investing billions of dollars and employing thousands of engineers to analyse fleet data and train algorithms to reduce failure rates, according to David Zhang, the general secretary of the International Intelligent Vehicle Engineering Association (IIVEA).

3. Top Chinese EV makers power ahead thanks to subsidies, tax incentives