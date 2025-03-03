(Bloomberg) — Xiaomi Corp. introduced a new flagship handset priced at €1,499 ($1,560) in a bid to push further into the premium market traditionally dominated by Apple Inc.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with an advanced, quad-camera system underpinned by some of Sony Group Corp.’s priciest image sensors and Leica Camera AG optics. Best known for its budget-friendly handsets, Xiaomi has sought to climb up the value chain with a succession of camera-centric flagship models in recent years.

Introduced to a global audience at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the 6.7-inch 15 Ultra headlines a refreshed product lineup that also includes a new smartwatch, electric scooter and wireless earbuds. Xiaomi led growth among smart personal audio brands in 2024, according to the latest figures from market tracker Canalys. The smartphone maker, third in the world behind Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple, also marked 15% growth in phone shipments in a year when the top two declined, according to IDC.

Beijing-based Xiaomi saw its Hong Kong-traded shares surge over the past year as its venture into electric vehicles showed early success. The company now uses the same “Ultra” branding and logo across its smartphones and cars, and the 15 Ultra includes a version with a faux-leather back to match Xiaomi’s vehicle interior finishes.

