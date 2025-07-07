Lei Jun, founder and chairman of Xiaomi, the only tech company to have successfully diversified into carmaking, couldn’t resist.

Speaking at a triumphant launch event in Beijing late last month for Xiaomi’s second electric vehicle, a long-anticipated SUV, Lei pointedly mentioned Apple, which spent a decade and $10 billion trying to make a car before giving up last year.

“Since Apple stopped developing its car, we’ve given special care to Apple users,” he said, noting that owners of the American giant’s iPhones would be able to seamlessly sync their devices to Xiaomi’s vehicles.