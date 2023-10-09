XRP has been in the spotlight recently as it exhibits intriguing price dynamics. Amidst the turbulent waters of the crypto market, XRP seems to be carving out a path towards a significant upswing. Early last week, it faced yet another pullback from the stubborn resistance level at $0.55, a steadfast battlement that has thwarted crypto buyers repeatedly in the past two months.

The $0.55 resistance level has proven to be a tough barrier for XRP enthusiasts, with four unsuccessful attempts to breach this significant threshold. Each time, rejection candles have punctuated the charts, underscoring the determination of sellers to maintain their defensive stance.

However, amidst this persistent standoff, there is a glimmer of hope in the form of a steadily ascending support trendline, acting as a protective barrier against deeper price plunges. This intriguing interplay between resistance and support is indicative of the formation of an ascending triangle pattern, a potential sign of bullish continuation.

XRP’s Rejection Candles: The Formation of an Ascending Triangle

An ascending triangle is a technical chart pattern characterized by a rising support trendline and a horizontal resistance level. It suggests that as the price nears the apex of the triangle, buyers could regain their enthusiasm, potentially propelling the coin upwards and maintaining its lateral movement.

Currently, XRP is trading at approximately $0.517198 on CoinGecko, with a minor 24-hour decline of 1.0% and a seven-day loss of 1.2%. These fluctuations are part and parcel of the cryptocurrency market’s inherent volatility, and the formation of the ascending triangle adds an intriguing dimension to XRP’s price action.

1/ Extensive performance testing of the XLS-30 #AMM has now been completed. XLS-30 is a proposed amendment as part of the rippled 1.12.0 upgrade. If adopted, it will bring automated swap, trading, and liquidity provisioning capabilities to the #XRPLedger.https://t.co/Cz1w76uc8c — RippleX (@RippleXDev) October 6, 2023

In addition to the technical aspects, recent data from an XRP report has revealed a noteworthy surge in XRP’s active addresses. On October 8, active addresses surged to 24,400, a significant increase from the previous day’s figure of just 13,100. This surge indicates that over 10,000 additional users decided to engage with the XRP blockchain, a development that has caught the attention of market observers.

XRP market cap currently at $27.4 billion on the daily chart: TradingView.com

XRP’s Potential Evolution

The surge in active addresses may be linked to RippleX’s recent announcement. On October 6, RippleX, the developer arm of the Ripple network and the XRP Ledger (XRPL), confirmed the successful completion of performance testing for XLS-30 AMM (Automated Market Maker).

The journey of XLS-30 began around July, with the blockchain community proposing to enhance the XRP Ledger by introducing features to facilitate liquidity provision, trading, and automated swaps on XRPL.

For some industry participants, this development signifies that XRPL is evolving into a full-fledged decentralized finance protocol, potentially unlocking new possibilities for XRP and its community. XRP enthusiasts will undoubtedly be watching closely to see how these dynamics unfold.

