XRP price started a fresh decline from the $0.550 resistance against the US Dollar. It could accelerate lower and revisit the $0.45 support.

Ripple’s token price is declining from the 0.550 resistance against the US dollar.

The price is now trading above $0.500 and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours).

There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $0.5065 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair might continue to move down if it breaks the $0.488 support zone.

XRP Price Takes Hit

Recently, XRP made another attempt to clear the $0.550 resistance. However, the bulls failed to clear the $0.550 barrier. The price traded as high as $0.5510 and started a fresh decline, like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

There was a steady decline below the $0.532 and $0.525 levels. The price even declined below the $0.50 level and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours). Finally, it retested the $0.488 support zone. A low is formed near $0.4875 and the price is now consolidating losses.

XRP is now trading above $0.500 and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours). There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $0.5065 on the 4-hour chart of the XRP/USD pair. The trend line is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $0.5510 swing high to the $0.4875 low.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $0.505 level and the trend line. A close above the $0.505 level could send the price toward the $0.525 resistance or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $0.5510 swing high to the $0.4875 low.

Source: XRPUSD on TradingView.com

A successful break above the $0.525 resistance level might start a strong increase toward the $0.550 resistance. Any more gains might send XRP toward the $0.580 resistance.

More Losses?

If XRP fails to clear the $0.505 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. Initial support on the downside is near the $0.488 zone.

The next major support is at $0.450. If there is a downside break and a close below the $0.450 level, XRP price might turn red. In the stated case, the price could retest the $0.420 support zone.

Technical Indicators

4-Hours MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $0.488, $0.465, and $0.450.

Major Resistance Levels – $0.505, $0.525, and $0.550.