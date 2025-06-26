AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2025 –the world’s leading and China’s No.1 B2B cross-border trade payment platform, andthe European Union’s leading bank, have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to roll out comprehensive cross-border financial services during Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam. This collaboration aims to reduce the cost and processing time of cross-border payments for XTransfer’s clients, particularly benefiting global traders with significant markets in the Eurozone.

The signing ceremony was held at Money20/20 Europe, with senior representatives from both companies in attendance. The MOU was signed by Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, and Bruno Mellado, Global Head of Payments and Receivables at BNP Paribas, marking a significant milestone in their strategic partnership.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer (Left), and Bruno Mellado, Global Head of Payments and Receivables at BNP Paribas (Right), at the ceremony.

China and the EU are each other’s major trading partners. In terms of bilateral trade, according to China’s customs, the total import and export of goods between China and the EU in 2024 was US$785.8 billion, representing a 0.4% year-over-year increase. The EU is China’s third-largest export destination and second-largest import source, while China remains the EU’s largest import source and third-largest export destination.

The partnership between XTransfer and BNP Paribas is set to simplify cross-border payment solutions for European SMEs engaged in international trade. By leveraging BNP Paribas’ extensive network across Europe, XTransfer will empower its Chinese clients to collect funds in Euros seamlessly, while assisting European SMEs in making direct payments in Euros to reduce foreign exchange complexities and enhance transactional efficiency. This partnership is expected to expand further, with plans to introduce even more currency options in the near future.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, “It is a great honour to join hands with BNP Paribas. This MOU reflects our mutual ambition to empower SMEs with enhanced cross-border financial solutions. As we continue to grow our European footprint, partnerships like this are instrumental in building robust, compliant, and innovative financial infrastructure for international trade.”

Bruno Mellado, Global Head of Payments and Receivables at BNP Paribas, added, “By combining BNP Paribas’ extensive European network with XTransfer’s expertise in B2B cross-border trade payments, we aim to simplify international trade transactions, reduce costs, and enhance the global competitiveness of our clients. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative and efficient financial solutions for businesses operating in the global market.”

The partnership is designed to facilitate seamless trade between SMEs in China and European countries, at the same time streamlining foreign trade transactions between European businesses and their global partners. By simplifying cross-border payments and reducing transactional complexities, this collaboration will lower the costs associated with global trade and significantly enhance the global competitiveness of European SMEs.



XTransfer, the world-leading and China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment and fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UAE, and Nigeria. XTransfer has obtained local payment licenses in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, and Australia. With more than 600,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry No.1 in China.

By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and a data-based, automated, internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on SMEs. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and SMEs around the world, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.

XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021 and achieved unicorn status. The Company possesses a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.

BNP Paribas

Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and has nearly 178,000 employees, including more than 144,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group’s performance and stability.

XTransfer