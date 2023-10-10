Broward County, FL –

XXXTENTACION was tragically shot and killed in 2018, and one of the suspects in his case has now been listed as a witness in YNW Melly’s double-murder trial.

According to legal documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (October 10), the prosecution added new witnesses to their case against Melly ahead of his retrial for the 2018 killings of YNW Sakchaser (real name Anthony Williams) and YNW Juvy (real name Christopher Thomas Jr.).

Among the seven people added to the list is Robert Allen, who was a key figure in the investigation into XXXTENTACION’s death. The Florida State Attorney now states that he could “have information that may be relevant to any offense charged, or any defense thereto.”

Allen and Melly both spent time together in Broward County Jail.

Earlier this year, Robert Allen received a reduced sentence after testifying against his co-defendants in the XXXTENTACION murder case. The 27-year-old will be in prison for around two years after taking a deal in exchange for being a key witness for the prosecution during the trial.

Broward Circuit Judge Michael A. Usan sentenced him to seven years in state prison in mid-May, taking off five of the years he’s already served during the length of the trial. Allen was also given 20 years of probation.

“No sentencing is easy, and this one is hard,” Usan said. “I genuinely believe you are sorry for what you have done and not sorry for yourself.”

Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery while agreeing to turn on his co-defendants, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome.

In March, the jury found them guilty of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, with Boatwright, Williams and Newsome each given two life sentences with no chance of parole or early release.

XXXTENTACION was killed during a robbery in Deerfield Beach, Florida in 2018. The rapper’s family attended the sentencing, with his aunt Deandra Ellis stating they were satisfied with the outcome.

“I say we are content as far as what the judge threw out for the sentencing,” Ellis said. “We still have a long road ahead of us. It’s still a day by day process for us. Everyday is just another day that he’s missing.”